WATCH: Technology used to stop 10-year-old driving on Michigan highway

BIRCH RUN, Michigan - A 10-year-old driver was apprehended by Michigan State Police after allegedly stealing a car last month.

OnStar reported to police that a 2017 Buick Encore stolen from a residence in Buena Vista was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County on May 27. “Several” 911 callers simultaneously reported a child driving on the highway, police said.

Troopers located the vehicle near the Birch Run exit and pursued. Video released by state police shows troopers following the stolen Buick for about a mile while OnStar disabled it remotely. The Buick hits a guardrail as it comes to a stop on the shoulder, but no one was injured in the stop, police said.

The unidentified juvenile driver fled on foot but was apprehended nearby and lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

