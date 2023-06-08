Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

A Kentucky man was killed in Florida while saving his grandson from a rip current, family says. (Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A tragedy has hit a small community in Kentucky.

Family members told WKYT that 76-year-old Robert “Bob” Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach, Florida, while saving his grandson who was caught in a rip current.

Sarver was known in Anderson County as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now a hero.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, Sarver is still giving back in ways that will benefit those in the county.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary says that people are asked to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund.

The 72-year-old was previously on the selection board for the fund, which has awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from high school each year since 1977.

Bill Patrick, an attorney and Sarver’s friend, said the impact the fund has had on the students is irreplaceable.

“With what school costs now, every little bit will help,” he said.

According to Patrick, Sarver will be missed but not forgotten.

“Whether you remember him as a coach, a guidance counselor, or a friend, Sarver made an impact on many people’s lives in the community,” Patrick said.

A celebration of Sarver’s life is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Texas Police Lights
Alto man killed in tree-trimming incident
Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner

Latest News

Gladewater Round-Up kicks off 86th year of rodeo fun Wednesday
Great Texas Balloon Race founder discusses largest event to date
Rusk State Hospital completes $200M renovation
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation