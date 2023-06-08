Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine residents

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice for the San Augustine Rural Public Water System has been rescinded, and the water is now safe to drink.

On June 5, a boil water notice was issued due to conditions in the system, and as of June 8, that notice is no longer in effect.

San Augustine Rural Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water they distribute and has provided TCEQ with lab test results that indicate boiling is no longer required prior to use.

If you have any questions, contact the office at 220 W. Columbia St. or call (936) 288-0489. Or, contact Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

