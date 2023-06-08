Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Brookeland’s Ebare qualifies for knockout round of New York fishing tournament

Dakota Ebare
Dakota Ebare(Major League Fishing)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (KTRE) - A Brookeland man has qualified for the second round of a Major League Fishing tournament in New York.

Dakota Ebare finished 11th for his group on Thursday. He has caught 43 pounds, two ounces of fish over two days. The top 20 from each of the two groups qualify for the knockout round on Saturday. The top 10 from that round will advance to the championship round on Sunday.

Ebare has been a part of Major League Fishing since 2020. He earned his first victory at Lake Sam Rayburn in 2023. He has a career winnings of over $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy, damaging winds expected alongside large hail
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

Latest News

This generation of track athletes is keeping the sport alive. The Tyler Whitehouse Metro Coach...
Tyler-Whitehouse Metro Track and Field Club raising self-esteem, building relationships
This generation of track athletes is keeping the sport alive. The Tyler Whitehouse Metro Coach...
Tyler-Whitehouse Metro Track and Field Club raising self-esteem, building relationships
Brookeland’s Ebare says he’s mentally preparing for Saturday’s knockout round
Brookeland’s Ebare says he’s mentally preparing for Saturday’s knockout round
How does it feel to be state champion? Head coach DJ Beck, “Indescribable at the moment, but...
‘Couldn’t be happier:’ Harleton wins state high school baseball title
Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62), center, is congratulated by his teammates...
Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT of Game 3 of Stanley Cup final