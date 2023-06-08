Brookeland’s Ebare qualifies for knockout round of New York fishing tournament

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (KTRE) - A Brookeland man has qualified for the second round of a Major League Fishing tournament in New York.

Dakota Ebare finished 11th for his group on Thursday. He has caught 43 pounds, two ounces of fish over two days. The top 20 from each of the two groups qualify for the knockout round on Saturday. The top 10 from that round will advance to the championship round on Sunday.

Ebare has been a part of Major League Fishing since 2020. He earned his first victory at Lake Sam Rayburn in 2023. He has a career winnings of over $1 million.

