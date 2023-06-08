A few early evening thunderstorms will be possible in parts of deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Scattered, heavy thunderstorms will be possible for areas mainly in Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties through the late afternoon, early evening hours. Any pockets of rain and thunderstorms will be subsiding this evening once we lose the heating of the day.

Friday’s rain chance will drop off to 20%, which means most areas will stay dry. In return, look for daytime highs to top out in the lower 90′s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies to end the week.

A weak cold front that will stall just to our north and east this weekend will combine with an upstream disturbance that will trigger a heavy thunderstorm complex in north Texas on Saturday. These thunderstorms will ride the upper level winds into east Texas, giving us a 60% chance of late day, strong thunderstorms here in the Piney Woods.

If any storms do turn severe late Saturday, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph would be the main concern.

Once we see our storm threat wane by Saturday night, we will be in store for a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and dry Sunday with highs warming into the lower 90′s.

A ridge of high pressure building over the deep south next week will lead to a hotter and drier forecast as we go to sunny, dry, and hot conditions.

In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out over the century mark for the first time this summer, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas.

