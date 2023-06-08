Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott approves floating barrier for Rio Grande

The governor of Texas has approved a bill that will, in part, allow the use of a floating buoy...
The governor of Texas has approved a bill that will, in part, allow the use of a floating buoy as a border control device.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has approved a bill that will, in part, allow the use of a floating buoy as a border control device.

SB 602, authored by Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) gives the Border Patrol the authority to “arrest people for crimes under Texas law” according to Abbott. He said it also “gives water patrol agents more tools to secure the border and keep our state safe,” which includes a 1,000 foot inflatable barrier. The barrier will be placed in the middle of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.

“Washington DC has failed to do (their) job to secure the border. As a result, Texas has had to take unprecedented steps and responding to the crisis caused by the by the administration on the border. And in response, the Texas Legislature has stepped up to make sure they will be able to more robustly restock already before now, Texas has arrested more than 29,000 criminals, including people who were wanted for murder, and put them behind bars,” Abbott said in his opening speech.

SB 602 was signed into law on May 24, and will go into effect on Sept. 1.

