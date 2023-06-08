Harleton’s walk-off win sends them to the state championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KLTV) - In Round Rock at Dell Diamond, Harleton was the home team facing Collinsville in the 2A state semifinal. And it would be the Collinsville Pirates jumping ahead early 3-0 where it would remain for the entire game.

That’s why we fast forward to the bottom of the seventh. Harleton with their last at bat gets started when the big man Peyton Murray sends a line drive to the gap. He would make it to second giving Harleton a small sign of hope. But it would be followed by a flyout and a K.

Harleton now down to their final out and the Collinsville fans are on their feet anticipating the victory.

Well, not so fast. Harleton’s Gage shirts sends it deep way back into the left field corner. That’s good to score Murray and Shirts is in with a long double.

The score is 3-1 when the next batter walks and the following gets hit by the pitch to load the bases.

And after a pitching change the next batter draws a walk bringing in a run making the score 3-2 bases loaded with 2 outs. It is now that we are witnessing a miracle in the making.

And leave it to Braden Hopkins to make that miracle a reality when he drives it deep to the wall in right field. Runners are waved around. They cross the plate and Harleton pulls off an unbelievable four-run rally with two outs in the 7th to get the walk-off win and earn a chance at the state title game tomorrow at noon.

