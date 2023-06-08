Kitchen Pickin’: ‘It’s a billion-dollar industry!’

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff shows some stuff that may be better than what he first thought. Plus some ‘80 finds for us!

Nabisco puzzle

Nabisco puzzle (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I’ve been picking up most puzzles that I see are sealed because I’ve been having good luck with them and they’re a quick flip. However, I didn’t learn until yesterday that this puzzle is from 1983. Now if I could just find the right box for it.

Steph: I guess this would be hard to ship! It’s shaped like a pizza. But it’s a great find. I love the vintage food-related ones you’ve been finding because it’s so cool to see the old logos. Here’s the last one you brought.

Disney Varsity cups

Disney Varsity cups (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: These also proved to be worth more than we initially thought. The four cups go for about $20 on eBay, which is just insane to me. Pretty simple cups like a hard Solo cup.

Steph: I don’t get that, either! There must be a lot of Disney collectors in the world. Disney is really fun, for sure, so maybe people just like having pieces of those memories in their homes. Also, these will keep cold drinks nice and chilly, so bonus points, there.

Friends lip balm

Friends lip balm (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Most weeks it’s pretty easy to find five kitchen-related items that I bought this week but this past weekend just wasn’t kind to us on the kitchen front. So I had to improvise and these cup-shaped lip balms had to do. My wife is a Friends fanatic so she bought these for herself. She’s also a lip balm fanatic so that works out well.

Steph: I mean, they’re just absolutely adorable. I am glad Cheryl treated herself to these. Also, now I’m craving a latte and a visit with my own friends.

Lighted Jack o’ Lantern

Jack o' Lantern (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Like I said, I had to improvise and this Jack o’ lantern had to do. But improvising can be fun because it gives us something different to look at. This is a fiber optic light, which is pretty popular in the resale world. It works great but it has a corn on the cob and egg that have fallen off. But a little superglue will fix that.

Steph: I’d use a hot glue gun, actually, as some foams and such are dissolved by super glue. He’s so cute! I love seasonal decor, and pumpkins, especially. Fall is just about my favorite time of year.

Libbey pitcher

Libbey pitcher (KLTV/KTRE)

Steph: I loved the beachy design of this pitcher, and that the glass is so heavy and nice. It was made in the 1980s according to the research I did about it. I definitely feel a positive connection to that decade, so this was happily scooped up when I saw it.

Jeff: I love Libbey glass and I was just a little too proud of myself for being able to identify this. These things are really sturdy and pretty heavy and Libbey has some cool designs.

Starbucks bowl

Starbucks bowl (KLTV/KTRE)

Steph: This sweet little bowl is from 2003. I bought two of them for $5 in about 2011 at a consignment store, and have used them ever since. They still look shiny and new. Starbucks makes good stuff, as we always say.

Jeff: I struck out of Starbucks this week, so I’m glad Steph could contribute. I can’t explain what it is about their designs, but they certainly know what’s hip at the time.

