Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a person whose body was found inside a burned home on Wednesday. The home was in the 100 block of East Avalon Ave.

The victim has been identified as Ronnie Moody, 66, of Longview.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Ray Miller, Jr., of Longview, who has been charged with arson and murder. Miller has been booked into the Gregg County Jail on these warrants, police officials say. He is being held on a $50,000 bond for the arson charge and a $150,000 bond for murder.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

