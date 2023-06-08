East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today and once again, there is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon. Any activity will die out this evening, but another chance for isolated thunderstorms is in the forecast for tomorrow as well. Those that see the rain will also see a welcome cool down during the late afternoon and early evening. Those that don’t see the rain will see temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon. By Saturday, a stronger storm system will move toward East Texas. This will bring a more likely chance for widespread thunderstorms to the forecast for Saturday evening and some of these storms could become strong to severe, coming to an end Saturday overnight.

