National Guard assisting Amarillo first responders, agencies with flood response

Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain.
Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain.(Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor Wellborn)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Guard is working with the Amarillo Fire Department and other agencies to deal with rescues and evacuations.

Officials at Market Street on S. Georgia Street say the parking lot has turned into a command center. Resources such as the Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Police Search and Recovery Team have been working since 10:00 p.m. June 7 to help with evacuations.

As of 4:00 p.m. today, officials say 245 people, along with some pets have been evacuated.

Crews have been shuttling residents back and forth from the affected area to the command center and then to shelters at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“There have been questions coming into our communications center asking if there will be a time where residents will return. At this time we want to please, out of precaution, please avoid the areas. If that does change, APD and AFD will help coordinate those efforts to possibly allow someone to return,” said Jason Mays, AFD fire chief.

The Amarillo Police Department says their main goal is to keep Amarillo safe.

“Police officers are here to provide security. What we do not want is to have individuals coming just to look and observe what’s happening. We do not want people coming into this flood area to put themselves or other people at risk,” said Joe Loftus, APD specialized operations commander.

Barricades have been put up in several areas. Officers have been placed at the barricades to issue tickets if needed.

The public is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number if they are in need of assistance at 806-378-3038.

This is a developing story.

