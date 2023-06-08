Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Officials: Over 130 people, 20 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department says more than 130 people and 20 pets have been evacuated due to flooding in the area of South Virginia Street.

Local and state resources are working together to help and rescue those impacted by the flooding in the area of 2727 South Virginia Street, Amarillo Fire Department said.

Four people were taken to the hospital for non-critical chronic conditions.

A temporary shelter is set up at Austin Middle School, and officials are working on a long-term shelter.

Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.
Officials are rescuing and evacuating those impacted by flooding.(kfda)
Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Alto man killed in tree-trimming incident
Clockwise, beginning top left: Collins, Brooks, J. Lewis, O. Lewis
Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug...
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-8-23
Thursday’s Weather: Chance for afternoon storms again
Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug...
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges
Great Texas Balloon Race founder discusses largest event to date