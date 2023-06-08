Slow Down, Move Over bill inspired by Centerville firefighter heads to Governor’s desk

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been one year since two Centerville volunteer firefighters were injured while responding to a minor crash on I-45 in Leon County.

Now a bill inspired partly by that tragedy is headed to the governor’s desk to become law.

According to data collected and shared by the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, 51 emergency responders including law enforcement officers, fire and EMS personnel, tow operators, and Department of Transportation work crews were killed last year after being struck by vehicles across the country. So far this year, 15 lives have been lost.

If passed and signed into law, House Bill 898 authored by District 64 Representative Lynn Stucky, known as the “Slow Down, Move Over” law would increase penalties for drivers that fail to change lanes or reduce their speed when first responders are working roadside.

House Bill 898 seeks to increase the penalties for violating the Move Over, Slow Down law as follows:

A Class C misdemeanor carrying a possible fine between $500-$1,250.

Subsequent violations would carry enhanced fines between $1,000-$2,000.

A violation causing serious bodily injury would be enhanced from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible punishment of a year in county jail and a fine up to $4,000.

Subsequent violations causing serious bodily injury would enhance the penalty to a state jail felony, which carries a possible punishment of up to 2 years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Additional enhancements under the Texas Penal Code may occur based on the circumstances of the violation.

What started out as a routine day at work last June changed the lives of Centerville volunteer firefighters Colton Adams and Clint Franklin when they were injured on I-45, responding to help a driver.

Adams shared that experience with District Representative Lynn Stucky and lawmakers this legislative session.

“Bless his heart. I mean really he’s an amazing person and for him to talk about how he was actually giving directions to the young lady whose car was disabled,” said Stucky. “It was a minor accident giving directions to her sister who was on the phone and the young lady had given the phone to him and said, ‘Could you tell my sister how to come pick me up?’ and the next thing he knows there’s a truck just running into them.”

Many families were hurt by the tragedy that nearly killed Adams. The driver of that car was killed and Adams lost his leg. The truck driver responsible didn’t face the same consequences.

It’s that tragedy and lack of consequences that made lawmakers want to strengthen the state’s slow-down move-over laws. That bill is now on Governor Abbott’s desk and would stiffen penalties for not yielding the right of way for first responders.

This bill is also being pushed by the Texas EMS Alliance, Southwest Tow Operators, and other first responder groups.

“The motivation was we need to put some teeth into a law that people take it seriously as to you move over, you slow down at least 20 mph or you move over when you see those lights,” said Stucky.

June 18 is the last day the governor can sign or veto bills.

Adams released the following statement about his journey over the last year and the pending legislation.

“This past year has been a wild journey. It was hell and I wouldn’t wish the physical and mental pain I’ve dealt with this past year on my worst enemy. Losing my leg was the easy part. Recovering mentally was the worst part. For 212 days I was scared. I was told I would have to change careers and I wouldn’t be able to put the gear back on and that bothered me every day. On the 213th day, I did what I was told I never would do again. I put the full gear on and was back doing what I love with my second family. After I got back released and in service with the dept again I wanted to do something to protect all fellow first responders. To prevent them from going through what I went through. The DA and District Judge not doing their jobs messed with me mentally and emergency responders injured in the line of duty and their families should not have to go through the flaws of the justice system. HB898 is the start of reform. We are coming after a no dismissal that will force DA’s and Judges to do their job and it will bring awareness to the presence of emergency crews on roadways and make drivers more intentional in moving over and slowing down knowing that the consequences if they fail to do so are strong.”

Since Adam’s incident on I-45 last year he has graduated from Sam Houston State University, been named First Responder of the Year by St. Joseph Health, and has returned to active duty.

