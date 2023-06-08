Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got quite a warm day ahead as temperatures climb into the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but coverage will be fairly limited so count yourself lucky if you happen to get any rain today! Our Friday will be much of the same, with very warm highs in the lower 90s and spotty PM rain chances. The first half of our Saturday will be mostly dry and quite warm, but showers and thunderstorms will likely have better coverage across East Texas, and a few thunderstorms could become severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats on Saturday through the afternoon, evening, and early overnight hours, so please remain weather alert, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Skies trend mostly dry for our Sunday and temperatures begin to trend even warmer as East Texas will likely see a range of lower to middle 90s during the heat of the day. A cold front is expected to stall across our northern counties come Monday, which could help a few more showers and thunderstorms form to help with the heat, but for those that stay dry you will see more of the same: Muggy and hot weather. Unfortunately, our warming trend does not end in the lower 90s, and temperatures are expected to further soar into the middle 90s for the middle of next week.

