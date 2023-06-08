Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Thursday’s Weather: Chance for afternoon storms again

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.  It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today and once again, there is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon.  Any activity will die out this evening, but another chance for isolated thunderstorms is in the forecast for tomorrow as well.  Those that see the rain will also see a welcome cool down during the late afternoon and early evening.  Those that don’t see the rain will see temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon.  By Saturday, a stronger storm system will move toward East Texas.  This will bring a more likely chance for widespread thunderstorms to the forecast for Saturday evening and some of these storms could become strong to severe, coming to an end Saturday overnight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Alto man killed in tree-trimming incident
Clockwise, beginning top left: Collins, Brooks, J. Lewis, O. Lewis
Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

Latest News

Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug...
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges
Great Texas Balloon Race founder discusses largest event to date