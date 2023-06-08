Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC basketball coach discusses Jimmy Butler

TJC basketball coach discusses Jimmy Butler
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -In the NBA finals there’s a slice of Tyler in championship round between the Heat and Nuggets. Jimmy Butler attended TJC in the 2007-2008 season, and from there he went to Marquette University, then the NBA.  Minnesota and Chicago were his first two stops, but he stuck with Miami and made them a franchise that’s among the elite in the league.

Here’s what Coach Mike Marquis had to say:

“Jimmy’s personality, his toughness, his drive has carried over to the team. The thing I think he’s not getting enough credit for, because everyone is worried by scoring, is his assists are pretty high. He’s drawn the double team, drawn the attention, got their shooters open game one. They missed the shots. Game two they made them and put them in a winning position, so not surprised at all, and watching him make the winning plays defensively. He was very good against Murray.”

