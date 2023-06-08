Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

TTU studying fireworks impact on drinking water

With a $2.5 million EPA grant
Texas Tech studying impact of fireworks on water supplies.
Texas Tech studying impact of fireworks on water supplies.(KCBD Video)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech researchers are studying how fireworks could impact human health through our drinking water.

Andrew Jackson, the interim chair of civil, environmental and construction engineering, said Tech is leading the $2.5 million study. He said the goal is to learn if perchlorate, which is found in fireworks, is running off into bodies of water.

“Basically what they were looking for...they want to know and be able to predict if the perchlorate in fireworks are going to impact drinking water sources,” Jackson said.

Professor of Environmental Toxicology Todd Anderson says if a human drinks perchlorate, that chemical can displace iodine in the thyroid which assists with creating proteins, enzyme activity and regulating metabolism.

“We have concerns about whether or not, especially if they’re developing, whether or not their thyroid hormones are going to be okay,” Anderson said.

Texas Tech will be working in the lab and in those bodies of water to determine how much of the chemical is left behind.

“We’ll be going to lakes and rivers where there are large fireworks displays and trying to understand what the perchlorate concentrations are before, during and then after,” Jackson said.

Tech is also studying how long it is staying in the water.

“Bacteria will basically eat it, so how quickly does that occur,” Jackson said.

It’s a three-year project starting this fall. Jackson said it will take time because researchers will go back each Fourth of July and New Year’s Day to check their findings.

“We’re going to repeat some lakes to make sure what we find is repetitive,” Jackson said.

The goal of the study isn’t to ban fireworks. Jackson said it’s to let public water systems know if there is an issue, so they can find ways to mitigate the chemical in the water, to keep everyone having a fun holiday and stay healthy after the celebration.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Alto man killed in tree-trimming incident
Clockwise, beginning top left: Collins, Brooks, J. Lewis, O. Lewis
Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

Latest News

Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug...
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges
Gladewater Round-Up kicks off 86th year of rodeo fun Wednesday
Great Texas Balloon Race founder discusses largest event to date