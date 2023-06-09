Beef Paprikash pot pie in bread bowl by Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To be or not to be: “A VERSATILE RECIPE”. It is Shakespeare Festival time in Kilgore. So to honor the occasion, Mike Chubboy and his team at Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore are making meals that Sir William Shakespeare would have found in his local tavern.

Beef Pot Pie in a Bread Bowl. The versatility of this meal is to keep the meat that is cooked separately, separated from the potatoes and vegetables. This is to be able to cater to someone who would be vegetarian. It is important to retain the juices of the ingredients to make the bread bowl more flavorful.

Here’s the recipe:

BEEF RECIPE:

2 lbs Beef Chuck Roast

1/2 yellow onion

1/2 green bell pepper

1 heaping tbsp sweet Hungarian Paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Always saute the onions and bell peppers before adding the meat. Cut the beef into tablespoon size squares. Once sauteeing is complete add the meat. Cover with warm water, then add all spices. Stir. Bring to soft boil, then maintain slight simmer...lid just open. Stir every 10 minutes for 2 hours. Meat will transform from gummy to hard; then hard to tender. Once tender taste brothe. Add salt according to taste. Add a thickener to make the sauce less watery. This will make the Bread Bowl more inviting.

VEGETABLE RECIPE:

3 lbs Russett Potatoes

1 lb carrots

12 oz frozen sweet green peas

1 lb brussel sprouts

Cut your potato tsp size. I am torn between skinned or not. So, I skin half the potato before cutting. Just cut off tip and tail of carrot, before cutting into 2″ lengths. Skin is ok. Put both in pot cover slightly with water. Bring to a soft boil, then maintain slight simmer. Add salt until you have the taste you want. About 5 minutes before potatoes are soft, cut your brussel sprouts in half and add to potatoes. Continue to taste for saltiness. When done drain most, not all, the water. Add the thawed peas and stir. Set to side. I prefer to add some mozzarella cheese to the veggie dish. It really spikes up the taste.

Collect your bread bowls. Cut open the top when ready to serve. Keep all hot foods warm. Take orders as to whether your guests would like a ‘Beef Pot Pie’ or a ‘Veggie’ Bread Bowl. Serve with stout beer or red wine. Enjoy

