First Alert Weather Day: Heavy, damaging winds expected alongside large hail

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be approaching East Texas this weekend. 

Storms are expected to become strong to severe Saturday and an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. 

The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The timing of the storms is still uncertain as there could be two rounds. 

The first round of storms could arrive as early as lunchtime, especially in the northern half of East Texas. 

Depending on how long these storms last and how widespread they are, some of the energy could be zapped from the atmosphere before a second round of storms arrives by the evening. 

No matter the timing of the storms, any activity could become strong to severe, especially during the afternoon heat of the day. All storms will come to an end by Saturday night.

