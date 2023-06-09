First Alert Weather Day: Heavy, damaging winds expected alongside large hail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system will be approaching East Texas this weekend.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

Storms are expected to become strong to severe Saturday and an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The timing of the storms is still uncertain as there could be two rounds.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

The first round of storms could arrive as early as lunchtime, especially in the northern half of East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

Depending on how long these storms last and how widespread they are, some of the energy could be zapped from the atmosphere before a second round of storms arrives by the evening.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

No matter the timing of the storms, any activity could become strong to severe, especially during the afternoon heat of the day. All storms will come to an end by Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.