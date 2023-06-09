A First Alert Weather Day in place for late Saturday due to strong-to-severe storms targeting east Texas.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening due to the potential to see strong-to-severe thunderstorms race through the Piney Woods.

The main severe weather threat by far and away will be damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph as a thunderstorm complex races into east Texas out of north and northeast Texas.

An upstream disturbance that will trigger a heavy thunderstorm complex in north Texas on Saturday. These thunderstorms will ride the upper level winds into east Texas, giving us a 70% chance of late day, strong thunderstorms here in the Piney Woods.

The weather will be warm, but dry for the entire morning and early afternoon hours. That means you will be in good shape if you plan on heading out to the Texas Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches in the morning time frame.

This storm complex could get here as early as the mid-afternoon hours and hold off as late as the early evening hours. The bottom line is once we get into the early afternoon hours, you will want to stay weather alert.

Once we see our storm threat wane by Saturday night, we will be in store for a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and dry Sunday with highs warming into the lower 90′s.

A ridge of high pressure building over the deep south next week will lead to a hotter and drier forecast as we go to sunny, dry, and hot conditions.

In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out over the century mark for the first time this summer, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas since last September.

