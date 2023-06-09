‘Couldn’t be happier:’ Harleton wins state

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today we witnessed the 2A state championship high school baseball game between Harleton and Shiner in Round Rock at Dell Diamond. Harleton coming out swinging would have a big inning in the 2nd scoring 6 runs and getting the fans on their feet early in the game.

But in the 3rd inning lightning was reported to be in the area and the game was forced to be put on delay due to UIL regulations.

When the game would resume an hour and half later, Shiner would cut the lead in half 6-3, but Harleton would fight back. In the 6th inning leading 7-3 the Wildcats would get some help from Shiners pitcher when two wild pitches nearly back to back would give Harleton 2 more runs. This would add to their lead making the score now 9-3

Harleton would score another run in the 7th when Carson Wallace would rip a double into the gap bringing in Gage Shirts for the insurance run.

Going the final at bat for the Shiner Comanches the Wildcats defense would stumble a bit, but they would go on to win the state title on this play by the second baseman. 10-3 being the final score and the team, its fans and the coach are loving it.

How does it feel to be state champion?

Head coach DJ Beck, “Indescribable at the moment, but awesome.”

Tell me about this great team that you’ve had, that has been doing such a great job this entire season. They made it to where they belong.

“Well, the thing about our team is that there’s no quit,” he said. “And today you know with the rain delay and everything, we just didn’t quit. Just kept at it and good things happen. Definitely overwhelming I’m just super excited, couldn’t be happier.”

