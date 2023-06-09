Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing dog reunited with owners after they found her at NYC adoption event

Mocha was lost when the family went on vacation for a week in January and left her with a friend. Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
From TMX

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KLTV) - A lost dog was recently reunited with her family when they saw her at a Paws in the Park adoption event hosted by Animal Care Centers of New York City.

Mocha was lost when the family went on vacation for a week in January and left her with a friend. They were devastated to learn she was missing when they returned home.

According to the NYCACC, Mocha was found tied to a post near the ASPCA about a month ago and was brought in by NYPD officers.

”Volunteers and staff always noted that her temperament was that of a true family dog,” the agency said. She was called “Sandy” during her time at the shelter.

A video shared by NYCACC shows Mocha immediately recognizing her true family. They were at the event hoping to adopt another dog when they saw her.

”I’m telling you, this is my dog,” a man says as his children play with Mocha. “I can show you pictures.”

After verifying the family’s proof of ownership and “witnessing Sandy’s ecstatic reaction upon seeing them,” NYCACC released Mocha to her family.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

