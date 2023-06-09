Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start with fair skies.  Today, temperatures will rise into the lower 90s with a very slight chance for one or two isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.  Fair skies are expected overnight with temperatures only falling to near 70 degrees.  Tomorrow will be hot again with highs in the lower 90s.  However, chances for rain will increase through the day, becoming likely by evening and overnight.  Thunderstorms are expected to be strong to severe as they roll into East Texas with damaging winds being the main threat.  Thunderstorms will come to an end Saturday night with partly cloudy skies on Sunday.  It will still be hot through next week with south and southwest winds becoming breezy at times.

