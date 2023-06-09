Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches City council moves forward with process to hire new city manager

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss what steps to take toward hiring a new city manager.

Officials have been preparing materials and developing a process for the city manager search. Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger has been serving as interim since February.

Mayor Randy Johnson said the council had agreed to let their human resource director seek potential candidates. Council members and human resources talked about salary ranges and requirements that they want the next city manager to have, such as municipal court experience.

“We’ll have this done, probably, have the job out there probably in a couple of weeks, and then we’ll give them 30, 45 days to send in their resumes and go from there. We’re excited about it.”

The human resources director is scheduled to speak at the next council meeting for any new updates regarding the application requirements.

