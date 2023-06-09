Payne Springs firefighters, EMS respond after person falls 30 feet out of tree

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was flown to a Tyler hospital after he fell from a tree.

Payne Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue went to the scene at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to their Facebook post. They said they and EMS found that a male had fallen 30 or more feet from a tree on the property. He was conscious and alert, they said, but he was injured.

He was taken to UT Tyler by UT Health Air 1 West, the fire department said. No other information about the person’s condition is available.

