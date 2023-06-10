Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift; accused of threatening singer

Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor...
Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor Swift.(LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (CNN) - An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel, 36, is accused of sending the singer, her management and those close to her threatening messages from March to May of this year.

According to court documents, the 36-year-old also traveled from Indiana to Swift’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, in May and was escorted off the property.

Authorities said the 36-year-old later went to Nissan Stadium where Swift was performing that night. He was removed from the stadium after being recognized by security.

An affidavit states Taebel violated a temporary restraining order requested by Swift’s management team.

He was booked into the Laporte County Jail last week on charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment.

A $15,000 bond has been set for the stalking charge, according to authorities.

Taebel’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy, damaging winds expected alongside large hail
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

Latest News

Workers finish tending a street lamp as smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the...
Canadians fighting wildfires see hope in improving weather conditions
A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six...
Woman discovers she won $1 million lottery prize thanks to checking her email
Nine people shot in 'targeted, isolated' San Francisco shooting
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle