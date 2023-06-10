Penalties set to increase for drivers who ignore Texas’ Slow Down or Move Over law

Austin, Texas (KBTX) - Friday Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 898 which increases fines for those who don’t change lanes or reduce speed when first responders or workers are on the roadways.

Penalties are also increased for those who hurt someone roadside, and allows for possible jail time.

Drivers licenses can also be suspended. It goes into effect September first.

Just this past week, KBTX featured two Centerville volunteer firefighters who were hurt while responding to a minor crash on I-45 in Leon County. The bill was inspired partly by that tragedy.

According to data collected and shared by the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, 51 emergency responders including law enforcement officers, fire and EMS personnel, tow operators, and Department of Transportation work crews were killed last year after being struck by vehicles across the country. So far this year, 15 lives have been lost.

Here are the new penalties set to go into effect.

A Class C misdemeanor carrying a possible fine between $500-$1,250.

Subsequent violations would carry enhanced fines between $1,000-$2,000.

A violation causing serious bodily injury would be enhanced from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible punishment of a year in county jail and a fine up to $4,000.

Subsequent violations causing serious bodily injury would enhance the penalty to a state jail felony, which carries a possible punishment of up to 2 years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Additional enhancements under the Texas Penal Code may occur based on the circumstances of the violation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.