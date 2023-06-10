Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for western portions of East Texas until 10PM this evening as our western counties have a higher chance of seeing damaging winds and large hail. The severe threats for our central and eastern counties has diminished some, but some very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and strong winds will still be possible at times. Storm coverage will begin to diminish across the area as we head later into the evening hours, with most finished with the heavier rain and stronger winds by midnight tonight. Our Sunday will start off mild and muggy near 70 degrees before we see another rapid warm up into the lower to middle 90s by tomorrow afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across our northern zones later tomorrow evening into tomorrow night as a weak cold front stalls close to I-20. Expect a very similar forecast for Monday as well, with very warm afternoon temperatures and mostly dry conditions for most until the later afternoon hours where more pop-up showers and storms will be possible, generally for the northern half of ETX. Our weather story begins to trend drier and HOT for the rest of the work week as temperatures will likely sit near 97 degrees on average for Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.