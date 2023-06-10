Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this morning, but already warm. A quick note on temperatures before we get to the meat of the forecast, we’re starting off in the 70s this morning, and will see highs this afternoon in the upper 80s and low 90s. Our Saturday is beginning on a calm note, however strong to severe thunderstorms are likely later today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible before noon, though nothing widespread is expected until this afternoon. Due to the possibility of strong to severe storms, and all of East Texas being under some risk from the Storm Prediction Center today - we have declared today a First Alert Weather Day.

Showers and storms will start to expand in coverage during the mid-afternoon hours, becoming widespread as we move into the evening hours. The main threats with today’s storms will be wind and hail, as well as flooding. The tornado risk is low but not zero. Expect activity to continue through most of the evening hours, slowly clearing north to south as we get closer to midnight. Some showers and storms will persist through the overnight hours into early Sunday for Deep East Texas. By sunrise Sunday morning, we should be waking up to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will be a nice day, but quite warm. There will be a chance for a few more shower Sunday night, and then more chances on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Two words to sum up next week’s forecast: hot and windy. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 90s most of the week, and it is looking like it will also be a breezy week as well. There will be more to come on next week’s forecast in future forecast updates. Please make sure you’re staying weather alert today; I know many will be out at different area festivals and events today. Don’t get caught off guard by storms, be sure you’ve downloaded our free KLTV or KTRE weather app. You’ll be able to see live radar, see the hourly forecast, and have access to 24 hours of Futurecast. Also, make sure you’ve enabled notifications if you’d like to receive severe weather alerts! Stay safe today, have a great Saturday.

