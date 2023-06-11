Coach says PGA, LIV golf merger will take 3 stages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some players have stayed with the PGA, while others have begun to work with LIV, leaving many with uncertainty and strong feelings.

Business and Executive Coach AK gave his perspective on the change, describing how all mergers follow a certain structure, even if many unanswered questions remain.

“When you make these types of deals, what happens is there are three phases,” the coach said. “One, there is that decision, right? We know a decision has been made. The second part is how it’s communicated. We don’t know if it’s going to be the PGA rules; we don’t know if it’s going to be the LIV rules. We don’t know what’s going to be happening. And, the last phase is really the execution, or the activation. Right now, they’re just wondering, ‘How is my game going to be played? How is the game as a whole going to be looked at a year from now? Ten years from now?’”

Such a significant transition could affect the way the PGA brand is perceived, and news of the merger has left players and fans wondering about what comes next. Coach AK said Commissioner Jay Monahan did address some of the criticism on Friday.

“At the end of the day, what we really want to know is, ‘How was this decision made? Why was it made?’ and ‘Why in such a rush?’” Coach AK said. “And also, how are those players that left, or all of those players that kind of stayed with the PGA, how are they going to be affected? But [Monahan] said, at the end of the day, most likely, that they’re going to be taken care of. They’re going to make a lot of money by the end of this whole thing.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.