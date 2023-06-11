Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a stormy evening yesterday, this morning we’re waking up to mainly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Through the morning we may see an increase in cloud cover, making for a partly cloudy sky at times, but overall, it will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures early this morning are in the 60s, but we’ll quickly warm into the upper 70s and low 80s by late morning. This afternoon, look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the lower half of the 90s. Most of our Sunday will be dry, though there is a chance for a few thunderstorms this evening.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop along and west of the Trinity River and move into our area as we approach the late afternoon and evening hours. It is possible a couple of these storms could become strong to severe, mainly with a wind and hail threat. The severe weather potential is lower than yesterday, and coverage of storms will be lower; but it is at least worth mentioning we could see a few stronger storms today. That activity will clear out late tonight, though we may get clipped by some shower/thunderstorm activity moving out of Oklahoma early Monday morning.

Temperatures overnight tonight will fall into the low 70s, so not quite as cool as we were this morning. We’ll then warm into the low 90s Monday afternoon, with again, a few more showers and thunderstorms possible. Tuesday’s forecast is very much the same as today and Monday’s, but by Wednesday we’ll see some changes. For the second half of the work week, the Texas heat makes its annual return for the summer. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through the end of the week, with some of us possibly hitting the century mark (though I don’t yet expect that to be widespread).

The second half of the week can be summed up by saying it will be hot, breezy, and dry. Computer model guidance continues to flirt with the idea of some rain for Friday and/or next weekend, though there’s been too much inconsistency to maintain a chance in the forecast this morning, but don’t be surprised if we eventually add in a chance - updates to come. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.