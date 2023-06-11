Thousands of dead fish wash ashore Texas coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A heat wave in southern Texas is taking a major toll on marine life in the area.

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in Brazoria County, near Houston on Friday showing the power of mother nature.

“Hypoxia is when we have lower than normal, dissolved oxygen in the water are very common in the summer.” said Katie St. Clair, Sea Life Facility Manager at Texas A&M University

Saint Clair says the fish simply can’t breathe.

“As we get these warmer Gulf water temperatures, the water itself has less capacity to hold dissolved oxygen, which of course is really important and essential for the fish and other animals to breathe,” said St. Clair.

While St. Clair says this can affect schools of fish, more other fish can also succumb to the event as seen by social media posts like these and plenty of curious passersby who are breathing this all in.

Brazoria County says they understand people’s reactions.

“It’s still alarming to see that and, and just because it’s a natural occurrence doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a pleasant one,” said Bryan Frazier, Brazoria County Parks Director.

The recent temperature spike they say has been a catalyst.

“That’s kind of the perfect storm to combine that it can really produce pockets in the water, where the dissolved oxygen,” said Frazier.

A lack of wave action has also contributed to the problem.

The county has been coming through here with heavy equipment raking the fish up near the shoreline and taking them over here to bury them in these sand dunes which covers up the smell and the fish become compost which serves as a healthy part of the ecosystem for the dune grass.

While this is something that isn’t all that uncommon, it’s hard to predict how long exactly it might last, but it’s an issue the county says they will continue to deal with.

“We’ll clean them up our parks depart we’ll get those up and, and get those beaches back to being clean so that people can get back and enjoy those, those beaches,” said Frazier.

