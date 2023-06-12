Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

7-Eleven’s Slurpee drink gets fresh new look

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H.(Larry Crowe | AP Photo/Larry Crow, File)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - 7-Eleven has announced a fresh new look for its iconic frozen drink as part of the retailer’s new “Anything Flows” campaign.

Created from the idea that no matter what your flow is, Slurpee drinks have a flavor to match, the new “Anything Flows” campaign features a refreshed look and feel and omnichannel campaign, including new TV spots, social and paid media campaigns, and two new designs for the small and large stay cold Slurpee drink cups.

“For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. “Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand’s evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer’s day.”

The supporting “Anything Flows” TV spots each begin with the iconic Slurpee drink dollop and are brought to life through a diverse cast of characters sipping flavors as bold and colorful as they are: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Piña Colada and a mix of fan favorites. Each character moves through their world with a vibe uniquely their own – the styling, music, and playful action all a reflection of the creative joy of the Slurpee drink world.

“While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand’s history. We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer,” said Jarratt. “From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven’s digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail...
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail Commission
Longview hot air balloon practice flight stalled by weather
Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious...
Houston police officer fired after shooting wife in the face while off-duty