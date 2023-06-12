Big Sandy to celebrate pro football player’s life for Juneteenth

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - David Overstreet will be honored on Juneteenth in his hometown of Big Sandy. His life was cut short 39 years ago.

A legend ready for more, Big Sandy’s Overstreet was in a class that held Campbell, Peterson, Mahomes, even Billy Sims — all first-round draft picks from East Texas. Next Saturday in Big Sandy, Juneteenth and Overstreet Day will be celebrated simultaneously.

The idea to honor Overstreet in this way has been in the works for some time. His widow, Johnnie Overstreet, was involved with the plan from the start.

“Johnnie and I talked last year at the Juneteenth celebration,” said Big Sandy Mayor Linda Baggett. “She had a big display, and we talked about doing an honorary street. We don’t re-name the streets, we just put a nice big plaque on the top, and we got together again this January and really started to define everything. We ordered the street sign.”

It was 39 years ago this month when Johnnie Overstreet got the sad news that her sweetheart since fifth grade had been killed in a single-vehicle crash.

“It’s still fresh to me. I don’t know. I don’t know after 39 years if it will change or what. It’s still the same to me,” she said.

A display of David Overstreet’s jerseys shows ones from Big Sandy, the Miami Dolphins and Oklahoma. In terms of his career, he made it — only for his wife to get the bad news.

“I was at home with the children in Miami,” Johnnie Overstreet said. “He was on his way to see his mom and my mom. Of course, they lived right next to each other. So, he was on his way back to me after meeting his mom and my mom, back to Miami for camp. It was right before camp. He fell asleep on the wheel in Winona, Texas, which is only six miles from our hometown.”

She then had to ID her husband, first recovering a bracelet David Overstreet wore from the site of the crash, which made it seem real to her. Then, she went to the mortuary.

“They weren’t going to let me see him, but I said, ‘I refuse to sign the death certificate,’” Johnnie Overstreet explained. “And that was him. It was, it was him. I could identify him by his teeth because he had those big pearly white teeth. I just hate that his life was cut so short because he was on the verge of greatness.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.