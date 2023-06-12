Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail Commission

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith explains circumstances involving unruly inmate
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Jail Commission has placed the Smith County Jail on its list of non-compliant jails.

“If we’re out of compliance, we’re out of compliance and there’s no excuses for it,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. “But if there was ever an excuse for it, this would be one of them.”

The recent action by the Texas Jail Commission started with an outside complaint about a particular inmate’s treatment. The sheriff’s office then provided the jail commission with the information requested. The information provided resulted in the commission listing the jail as non-compliant after the inmate was found to be without a seat in his cell, along with not receiving sufficient recreation opportunities.

“We couldn’t take this particular inmate to recreation without having to fight him,” Smith said.

Holding a stack of papers, Smith said the inmate has a history of violence and unruly behavior at the jail. This history includes 37 disciplinary reports, seven attempted suicides, 16 hospital visits, five additional charges for harassing jail staff, four incidents of harassment without charges, and 14 use-of-force incidents.

Along with being on constant watch for 188 days, Smith said the inmate is also known to throw feces at jailers and is a “self-mutilator,” whom the jail tried to stop with special restraints.

“And he literally chewed them off of his hands. Chewed them in two and defeated the use of them,” Smith said.

All of that being said, the Smith County Jail is still out of compliance and corrections must be made at it stands now. The inmate is currently being housed at another facility for court but will return, according to Smith.

“We’ll work with the jail commission all we can and hope for the best,” Smith said.

