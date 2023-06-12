Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County

Jonathan Adams
Jonathan Adams(Sherman County)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Court documents show that police found $800,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop last week in Sherman County.

Jonathan Adams is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint, which was filed on Friday, June 9.

About 12:34 p.m. on June 7, the chief of Stratford Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Highway 54 for speeding and cutting in after passing. Adams was driving and had a passenger.

During the traffic stop, police observed behavior consistent with criminal activity and also smelt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Adams denied police consent to search the vehicle, the criminal complaint shows, but a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

Authorities found 10 bundles of meth, which weighed 10.1 kilograms, the complaint shows.

Adams refused an interview with police and asked for an attorney.

Authorities interviewed the passenger, who said she didn’t know of the drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

During the investigation, investigators went to take pictures of Adams. During this time, Adams showed a willingness to talk to officers.

During the interview, Adams admitted to knowing about the drugs and ownership of the meth, the complaint shows.

