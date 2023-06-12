Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation

On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.

“We’re here today to sign multiple bills that improve our schools,” Abbott said. “The House and Senate did a great job this session already to provide transformative changes to education in the State of Texas.”

The following bills were signed:

  • HB1605 - “Relating to instructional material and technology, the adoption of essential knowledge and skills for certain public school foundation curriculum subjects, and the extension of additional state aid to school districts for the provision of certain instructional materials; authorizing a fee.”
  • HB 1926 - “Relating to the expiration date and funding of the supplemental special education services program.”
  • HB 3803 - “Relating to allowing parents and guardians to elect for a student to repeat or retake a course or grade.”
  • HB 900 - “Relating to the regulation of library materials sold to or included in public school libraries.”

