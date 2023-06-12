Hot and humid with a small chance of a big storm the next couple of days.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a low-end risk for severe weather for our northern counties, once again, on Tuesday as we have a small chance of seeing a big storm or two develop or push into our part of deep east Texas.

The rain and storm chance for Tuesday and Wednesday is only 20%. However, if you get underneath one of those isolated storms, they will be impactful, capable of putting down strong wind gusts and some pocket-change hailstones.

We are in a pattern that we call the ‘northwest flow aloft.’ We tend to get into this pattern at times during our summer months. What this means is that any upstream disturbances that form around a ridge of high pressure, will have a chance to be steered in our direction and could impact a few east Texas communities.

The better areas favored for these thunderstorms will be in north and northeast Texas. However, we are close enough to get clipped by some of these storms in this northwest flow both Tuesday and then again on Wednesday this week.

Outside of any isolated, strong storms, it will be downright hot and muggy with highs topping out in the middle 90′s.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build and strengthen over the state of Texas as we progress through the week. This will lead to diminishing storm chances while also cranking up the heat. This will lead to a hotter and drier forecast.

In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out over the century mark for the first time this summer, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas since last September.

