Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

For more than seven months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting for more than seven months to be adopted from a South Carolina animal shelter.

The Greenville Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

The 2-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “touch” and “leave it.” He also likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Texas Blueberry Festival
Nacogdoches blueberry festival attracts visitors from all over state
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo," perform at...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize

Latest News

As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Tangle of red tape around prescription drug benefits has doctors, patients frustrated
Permission to Prescribe: Physicians allege insurance intermediaries, red tape are driving decisions about care, with patients paying the price
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths, 3 injured