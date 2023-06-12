Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett

Forlando Moten
Forlando Moten(Crockett Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon that led to a man being arrested and accused of murder.

On Friday around 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Oak Street in reference to a shooting, according to a release from Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith. When they arrived, Smith said they discovered a single victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers began life saving measures until EMS arrived on scene, and the victim identified as Willie Campbell, 59, of Crockett, Smith said. Campbell was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Smith said another man at the scene, Forlando Moten, 48, of Crockett, admitted to being the shooter. As a result of initial investigation, Moten was taken into custody and charged with murder, with bond set at $150,000.

This case remains under investigation, and authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.

