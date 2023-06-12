Man with medical issues missing from Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Thomas Fortenberry, 34, is missing from his home on Oak Brook Drive. He hasn’t been seen since Friday morning, officials said, and his family is concerned due to his “extensive medical history” and his need for daily medications.

Fortenberry is described as a white male, about six feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Tasmanian devil tattoo on his back, and he is missing several teeth due to recent dental work. He was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts, black athletic shoes, a blue and/or green shirt, and glasses.

The sheriff said that his family is deeply concerned for his safety and well being.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.