Monday’s Weather: Hot today with a slight chance for rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a very warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s today with light winds. There is another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late today and that chance for rain sticks around through midweek. Winds pick up out of the southwest tomorrow and temperatures begin to rise. Expect highs in the lower to mid 90s through midweek. As chances for rain decrease, afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 90s by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.