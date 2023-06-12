Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Christ Episcopal Church celebrates 175 years

Nacogdoches Christ Episcopal Church
Nacogdoches Christ Episcopal Church(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches gathered for a special Sunday Service as they celebrated the church’s 175th anniversary.

“It’s really a privilege and honor to do this. It’s more fun when you get to do these for events that are actually older than I am,” said Texas state representative Travis Clardy as he presented the church with a state resolution.

“I never ever thought that I would be sitting here in a role like this participating in something as historic as this. It’s an honor and quite humbling,” said senior warden Terry DeRise.

The church is recognized as the oldest protestant church in the city limits and one of the five first episcopal churches in Texas. “So, while Texas was still a nation, we were founding these churches,” DeRise said.

The church was built in 1851 on Church Street, and in 1939 it relocated to North Mound Street, where it is today.

A reception followed after the service, where members ate sweet treats and socialized.

Deacon Wanda Cuniff said she has been a member since 1985, and that it was a great time to come together. “We used the 1789 book of common prayer which is very historic, and that was a lot of fun. So, I’m just very grateful we’ve gotten to this point,” said Cuniff.

