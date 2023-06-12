Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paris man accused in burglary of 32 vehicles pleads guilty

A man involved in a string of 2022 vehicle burglaries pleaded guilty on Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man involved in a string of 2022 vehicle burglaries pleaded guilty on Monday.

Jaylon Sanders, 22, of Paris, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity issued in early 2022. The warrant came after Sanders and three other Paris men were suspected of burgling 32 vehicles in the Smith County area. On Monday, Sanders pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court.

In the original case, the four men had been seen in a suspicious vehicle in the same neighborhood which had suffered multiple vehicle burglaries. The men fled on foot and were unable to be detained, but a search of the vehicle found multiple guns and a fingerprint. The evidence ultimately led to the warrants being issued, with $450,000 bonds set for each suspect.

Of the three other suspects, all have been arrested and two have been sentenced. Isaiah Harris, 25, was sentenced to eight years confinement on Nov. 11 in Judge Russell’s court. Keaire Porter, 33, was sentenced to 30 years confinement on Oct. 24 in Judge Russell’s court. Samaki Walker was booked into the Lamar County Jail for engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 16.

Sanders faces eight years probation, which has yet to be approved by Judge Russell. Sanders’ sentencing is set for July 10.

