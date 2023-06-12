Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
“Proud to be a Texan”: J.J. Watt to be inducted into Texans ring of honor

FILE: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
FILE: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(NBC15)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Texans on Monday announced team legend J.J. Watt will be the second player inducted into the team’s ring of honor.

In his ten years in Houston, J.J. Watt had an impact on and off the field. From winning three defensive player of the year awards to raising more than $41 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, Houston and J.J. became one in the same.

When J.J. was first drafted in 2011 many fans did not know what to think of the pick. According to Marc Vandermeer, the moment J.J. took the field for his first training camp current team own Cal McNair told Vandermeer “Nobody can block him.”

Ten years later and many fans regard him as one of the best pass rushers of all time.

When he went to the Cardinals in 2021 it did not look right seeing him in a new uniform. After a short time apart, J.J. is coming back to Houston.

J.J. will be inducted into the Texans ring of honor on Oct. 10 2023 against the Steelers. This game is particularly special to the Watt family since both if J.J.s brothers, Derek and T.J. Watt, play for the Steelers.

“Damn, am I proud to be a Texan,” J.J. Watt said. “I’m thankful. I’m grateful. Some of the memories we made, some of the moments we’ve shared together, on the field, off the field, some of the adversity that we’ve been through. There’s nothing that bonds people together closer than when you go through those times and you come out the other side stronger. And we did that.”

