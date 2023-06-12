‘Spiritual adviser’ to ex-Baylor campus minister held on $250K bond on child sex abuse charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A convicted sex offender described as a “spiritual mentor” to a former Baylor University campus minister remains in the McLennan County Jail after he was brought to Waco following his arrest earlier this month in Houston.

Daniel Savala, 67, of Houston, was placed under $250,000 bond on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child after his return to McLennan County on Friday.

Savala is known as a “spiritual mentor” to Christopher Hundl, 38, who was arrested May 23 in Waco. Hundl is also charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child. He was released from jail May 24 after posting $50,000 bond.

Daniel Savala (left) and Christopher Hundl (right) (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Hundl served since 2019 as campus minister for Chi Alpha chapter, a campus Christian fellowship group at Baylor. He was not a Baylor employee, and recently resigned from the organization, a Baylor spokeswoman said.

Baylor University officials suspended the group’s charter after Hundl and Savala came under investigation in the sexual abuse cases.

Savala has been linked to Chi Alpha groups at other Texas universities, including Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State University. The group has ties to the Assemblies of God Church.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police received referrals from Child Protective Services workers that allege Hundl was in a sauna with two boys and Savala, and that Savala encouraged the two boys to perform self-gratification.

A Waco police detective contacted Hundl, who told him that Savala has been a mentor to Hundl since Hundl was in college. Hundl told the detective that they would masturbate because Savala “described this as a spiritual activity.”

Hundl said Savala acted as a “grandfather” to the boys, and said that between the summer of 2021 and March 2022, he took the boys to use a sauna at Savala’s home in Houston on several occasions. One at least one visit, the man told the children to perform self-gratification, which Hundl said they did while he and Savala were in the sauna with the boys.

The scenario happened again in March 2022 in a sauna at Hundl’s residence in Waco, according to an arrest affidavit.

One of the boys, who was 11 at the time, confirmed the alleged incidents in Houston and Waco during a forensic interview. The boy said Hundl and Savala also told them not to tell anyone about the alleged abuse, the affidavit alleges.

The boy also said that the man masturbated both boys at Savala’s sauna in Houston.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child carries a minimum penalty upon conviction of 25 years in prison without parole up to life in prison without parole.

