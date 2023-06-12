Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident

Helicopter graphic
Helicopter graphic(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Sunday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division responded to an accident involving an ATV and a pickup in the 2100 block of Barber Street.

MPD says a Ford F350 pickup was driving northbound on Barber Street, and the Yamaha ATV was going eastbound in the alley of the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

When the ATV went to cross Barber Street, it hit the F350.

All three people in the ATV, the 27-year-old driver, and two juveniles, were taken to the hospital.

The condition of the ATV driver is unknown, but the two juveniles were airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail...
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail Commission
Longview hot air balloon practice flight stalled by weather
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host