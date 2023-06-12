WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches

From TMX

FREEPORT, Texas - Thousands of dead fish washed ashore on beaches along Freeport, TX on Friday, June 9.

Images on social media show the stretch of Bryan Beach and Quintana Beach Country Park with dead fish floating or littered along the sands.

Authorities determined that the cause of the fish kill was a “low dissolved oxygen” event.

