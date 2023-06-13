Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners met Tuesday and approved a 10 percent homestead tax exemption.

This exemption is 10 percent of the appraised value of the home, but not less than $5,000.

County Judge Keith Wright said with the new appraised values, it became apparent it was something the county could do. This is something that can be changed in the future.

Commissioners also accepted a bid of $75,000 for a used boat for the sheriff’s department from Pier 105 Marina in Montgomery. This boat has a little over 50 hours of drive time on it.

County Judge Keith Wright says the sheriff’s office needed a boat as boarder tensions have risen and other law enforcement’s boats have been needed there.

They say this will help them cover a part of the county they haven’t had access to.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches

Latest News

Angelina County jail receives first inspection with Selman as sheriff
National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks
Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-13-23
Tuesday’s Weather: A few more isolated thunderstorms today