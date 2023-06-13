Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners met Tuesday and approved a 10 percent homestead tax exemption.

This exemption is 10 percent of the appraised value of the home, but not less than $5,000.

County Judge Keith Wright said with the new appraised values, it became apparent it was something the county could do. This is something that can be changed in the future.

Commissioners also accepted a bid of $75,000 for a used boat for the sheriff’s department from Pier 105 Marina in Montgomery. This boat has a little over 50 hours of drive time on it.

County Judge Keith Wright says the sheriff’s office needed a boat as boarder tensions have risen and other law enforcement’s boats have been needed there.

They say this will help them cover a part of the county they haven’t had access to.

