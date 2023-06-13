Hot and humid with a small chance of a big hailstorm

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a low-end risk for severe weather for our northern counties through the evening hours as we have a small chance of seeing a big storm or two develop or push into our part of deep east Texas.

The rain and storm chance is only 20%. However, if you get underneath one of those isolated storms, they will be impactful, capable of putting down strong wind gusts and some large hailstones. Therefore, make sure you stay weather alert and remain cognizant, especially if you are traveling northbound this evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the lower 70′s.

Wednesday will be partly-to-mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90′s. There is a 20% chance of an isolated, strong thunderstorm, but most areas will remain dry.

The more favorable area for thunderstorms will be in north and northeast Texas through the mid-week time frame. However, we are close enough to get clipped by some of these storms in this northwest flow on Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will then start to build and strengthen over the state of Texas as we progress through the week. This will lead to diminishing storm chances while also cranking up the heat. This will lead to a hotter and drier forecast.

In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out around 105-degrees, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas since last September.

